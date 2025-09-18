ABC preempts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' network says

ABC’s 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' stars Jimmy Kimmel. (Disney/Mark Seliger)
By ABC News

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show wasn't on the air Wednesday evening following the network's decision to preempt the show "indefinitely."

The action came after Kimmel made comments earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk's death.

Before the network's decision was announced on Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called for Kimmel's suspension over the comments.

A network spokesperson said Wednesday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be "preempted indefinitely."

Unions that represent entertainment professionals and TV writers condemned the move.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Entertainment and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

