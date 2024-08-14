Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe in bloody trailer for 'Kraven the Hunter'

Sony Pictures Entertainment (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

Sony Pictures' newest trailer to its upcoming Marvel adaptation Kraven the Hunter really leans into the upcoming movie's R rating.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff, the ruthless, titular Marvel Comics villain who is historically known to be one of Spider-Man's nemeses. In the trailer, his father Nikolai, played by Russell Crowe, tells him, "My son, we are hunters. The greatest the world has ever known."

While behind bars, one inmate makes the mistake of doubting the hunter "myth," and Taylor-Johnson pounces on him and stabs him in the neck as proof.

"Embrace who you are, son, and you will become a legend," Crowe's character says.

Possessing animal-like agility and strength, the trailer shows Taylor-Johnson dispatching baddies in myriad bloody ways, including turning their animal traps and snares against them.

The footage also shows the antihero tackling a comics-accurate version of the baddie The Rhino — a hulking half man, half rhinoceros.

The movie is set in Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel films, alongside the Venom movies, and the infamous entries Morbius and Madame Web.

Kraven the Hunter claws into theaters in December.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

