Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the ruthless killer in new 'Kraven the Hunter' trailer

Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

By Mary Pat Thompson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the ruthless killer in the new trailer for Kraven the Hunter.

From Sony, the film follows the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff, the Marvel Comics villain who is historically known to be one of Spider-Man's nemeses.

“Villains aren’t born — they’re made,” the trailer states, promising to show the genesis of the supervillain, from his traumatizing childhood to the hunting accident that brought him his powers.

Taylor-Johnson leads the cast that also stars Ariana DeBoseChristopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter is set to release on October 6 and exists in Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel films, alongside the Venom movies, Morbius and the upcoming Madame Webb.

This is not Taylor-Johnson's first time playing a Marvel character theatrically. He previously portrayed Pietro Maximoff, also known as Quicksilver, the brother of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

