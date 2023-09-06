Aaron Paul say he doesn't "get a piece from Netflix" for ﻿'Breaking Bad'

Aaron Paul, renowned for his iconic role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, isn't mincing words when it comes to the ongoing actors' strike and the complexities of Hollywood residuals.

Speaking candidly to Entertainment Tonight Canada during a recent SAG-AFTRA picket line, the Emmy-winning actor voiced his frustration over the state of affairs, noting that he's received nothing from Netflix even though his show performed well on the platform.

"I don't get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad, if we're being totally honest, and that's insane to me," he shared.

His remarks came amidst a mini Breaking Bad reunion as he joined forces with former co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons on the picket line outside Sony Pictures Entertainment Studios in Culver City, California.

He emphasized the perpetual life of shows on streaming platforms, where some creators receive meager residuals despite their content's continued popularity. Paul asserted, "I think a lot of these streamers, they know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage, and now it's time to pony up. And that's just one of the things that we're fighting for."

While Netflix declined to comment on Paul's statements, per Entertainment Weekly, the issue of residuals remains a central point of contention. The existing system allows hit shows to be streamed extensively, often without commensurate compensation for creators. This concern forms a key aspect of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, highlighting the industry's evolving landscape and the need for fair compensation in the digital age.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.