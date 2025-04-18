'9-1-1' star Peter Krause speaks out after character's shocking twist

Disney/Christopher Willard
By GMA Team, Yi-Jin Yu

(SPOILER ALERT) 9-1-1 star Peter Krause is speaking out after his character, Capt. Bobby Nash, was killed off after eight seasons.

Nash's heroic and tearful end in the episode "Lab Rats" was a twist fans of the hit ABC drama series likely never saw coming.

"It would come as no surprise to the viewing audience that Bobby chooses to save Chimney and stoically contains himself in the lab," Krause told Good Morning America.

The veteran actor opened up about his character's fatal decision and what he will miss about the long-running show.
"He was willing to sacrifice himself so that others could see another day. And I will miss everybody dearly," Krause continued. "This was my workplace, for eight years, eight seasons. And I am really going to miss everybody: Angela and the fire team and the crew."
For Krause's character, Nash, it has been a wild ride as the captain of Station 118, navigating disasters at sea aboard a cruise ship to disasters in the sky with the "Bee-nado" episode and even a run-in with a rooster.

Krause said one of the people he'll miss the most on set is his co-star Angela Bassett, who portrays Nash's wife, police Sgt. Athena Grant. He previously told GMA it was a "blast" working with the Emmy-winning actress.

"I won't have a relationship like that again on TV," Krause said. "It's been a fantastic eight years. I'm going to miss her a lot."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

