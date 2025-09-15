77th Emmys: The winners

The 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired Sunday, Sept. 14, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Outstanding drama series
The Pitt
Outstanding comedy series
The Studio
Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead actress in a drama series
Britt Lower, Severance
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Adolescence
Outstanding scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding reality competition series
The Traitors
Outstanding variety special (live)
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special
Outstanding talk series
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Directing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Directing for a drama series
Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Writing for a drama series
Dan Gilroy, Andor
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Writing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio
Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
