76th Emmys: 'Baby Reindeer'’s Jessica Gunning wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

By Jill Lances

Jessica Gunning won her first-ever Emmy award Sunday night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

"I honestly feel like I'm gonna wake up any minute now and this whole thing has been a dream," Jessica shared in her acceptance speech. "I'm so incredibly proud to be a part of Baby Reindeer so I just would love to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me."

She then thanked the show's creator and star Richard Gadd, saying, "I tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time … I'll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never ever forget her or you, or this. It really means a lot."

Other nominees in the category included Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone, Aja Naomi King and Diane Lane.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!