75th Emmys: Niecy Nash-Betts wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Monica Schipper/WireImage

By Jill Lances

While a lot of people know Niecy Nash-Betts for her comedy, she was honored at the Emmys on Monday night, January 15, for her dramatic turn in Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She nabbed the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

"I'm a winner, baby!" she proudly declared through tears on stage, before thanking Netflix, her co-stars, her wife and the show's creator, Ryan Murphy, "for seeing me."

"And you know who I want to thank? I want to thank me … for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do!" she added. "And I want to say to myself, in front of all you beautiful people: 'Go on girl with your bad self -- you did that!'"

She then got serious, noting, "I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard, yet over-policed," mentioning her the real-life woman she portrayed in Monster, Glenda Cleveland, as well as Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor.

“As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power," she concluded. "And baby, I’m gonna do it 'til the day I die!”

