75th Emmys: The complete winners list

Fox/Television Academy

By George Costantino

The 75th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, aired Monday, January 15, on Fox.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Drama Series
Succession

Comedy Series
The Bear

Limited Series
Beef

Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Writing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, The Bear

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Directing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, The Bear

Directing for a Drama Series
Mark Mylod, Succession

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Reality Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race

Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Variety Special (Live)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!