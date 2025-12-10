SZA’s journey from her early EPs to her breakout album Ctrl to her latest record SOS has been a remarkable one. Despite a five-year gap between albums, SOS was a critical and commercial success, solidifying SZA’s position in the music industry. The album showcased her versatility, songwriting skills, and growth as an artist, earning her multiple GRAMMY wins and breaking records on the charts. With SOS, SZA proved that she is a force to be reckoned with in R&B and hip-hop, delivering a standout album that will likely stand the test of time.
3 years ago, SZA dropped the album that became her biggest success, holding no. 1 for 10 weeks
0
Gold & Diamond Source 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway
Enter Daily to Win Great Prizes from Gold & Diamond Source! PLUS, the GRAND PRIZE - a $2,000 Shopping Spree!
97X Green Room
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
97X Community Events
97X Community Events