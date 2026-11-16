2027 Grammys: The nominees

The nominations are in for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Stars including Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, and more announced the nominations on Monday in New York City.

RAYE leads the nominees with 11, including album of the year, song of the year and record of the year. ROSALÍA follows with nine nods. Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each have seven, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have six apiece.

The 69th annual Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The awards ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Album of the year

Lost Weekend -- Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving -- Olivia Dean

Dandelion -- Ella Langley

The Romantic -- Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. -- RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love -- Olivia Rodrigo

LUX (Complete Works) -- ROSALÍA

The Life of a Showgirl -- Taylor Swift

Song of the year

"Berghain" -- Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins

"Choosin' Texas" -- Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor

"the cure" -- Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo

"hate that i made you love me" -- Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh

"I Knew It, I Knew You" (from Toy Story 5) -- Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift

"Man I Need" -- Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome

"Risk It All" -- Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" -- Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath

Record of the year

"Man I Need" -- Olivia Dean

"Choosin' Texas" -- Ella Langley

"I Just Might" -- Bruno Mars

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" -- RAYE

"the cure" -- Olivia Rodrigo

"Berghain" -- ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

"The Fate of Ophelia" -- Taylor Swift

"Dracula" -- Tame Impala with JENNIE

Best new artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

See the full list of nominees at Grammy.com.

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