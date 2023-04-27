2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish among first announced presenters

By Stephen Iervolino

MTV has announced its first round of presenters for May's 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Newly minted Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis will log some podium time, as will Halle Bailey from the live-action The Little Mermaid, Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Daisy Jones & the Six nominee Riley Keough.

The show will air live on May 7 from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's the full list of the first round of presenters:

Anthony Ramos - (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
Ariana Madix - (Vanderpump Rules)
Ashley Park - (Joy Ride)
Ayo Edebiri - (Bottoms)
Busta Rhymes
Camila Morrone - (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Chelsea Lazkani - (Selling Sunset)
Chrishell Stause - (Selling Sunset)
Christopher Briney - (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Courtney Eaton - (Yellowjackets)
Dave Burd "Lil Dicky" - (Dave)
Dominique Fishback - (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
Gal Gadot - (Heart of Stone)
Gavin Casalegno - (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Halle Bailey - (The Little Mermaid)
Havana Rose Liu - (Bottoms)
Jamie Lee Curtis - (Haunted Mansion)
Jonah Hauer-King - (The Little Mermaid)
Jasmin Savoy Brown - (Yellowjackets)
Kaia Gerber - (Bottoms)
Katie Maloney - (Vanderpump Rules)
Lala Kent - (Vanderpump Rules)
Liv Hewson - (Yellowjackets)
Lola Tung - (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Nick Viall - (Host, The Viall Files Podcast)
Rachel Sennott - (Bottoms)
Riley Keough - (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Sabrina Wu - (Joy Ride)
Sam Claflin - (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Samantha Hanratty - (Yellowjackets)
Sarah Michelle Gellar - (Wolf Pack)
Scheana Shay - (Vanderpump Rules)
Sherry Cola - (Joy Ride)
Sophie Nélisse - (Yellowjackets)
Sophie Thatcher - (Yellowjackets)
Stephanie Hsu - (Joy Ride)
Suki Waterhouse - (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Tiffany Haddish - (Haunted Mansion)

