2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish among first announced presenters

MTV has announced its first round of presenters for May's 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Newly minted Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis will log some podium time, as will Halle Bailey from the live-action The Little Mermaid, Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Daisy Jones & the Six nominee Riley Keough.

The show will air live on May 7 from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's the full list of the first round of presenters:

Anthony Ramos - (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)

Ariana Madix - (Vanderpump Rules)

Ashley Park - (Joy Ride)

Ayo Edebiri - (Bottoms)

Busta Rhymes

Camila Morrone - (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Chelsea Lazkani - (Selling Sunset)

Chrishell Stause - (Selling Sunset)

Christopher Briney - (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

Courtney Eaton - (Yellowjackets)

Dave Burd "Lil Dicky" - (Dave)

Dominique Fishback - (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)

Gal Gadot - (Heart of Stone)

Gavin Casalegno - (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

Halle Bailey - (The Little Mermaid)

Havana Rose Liu - (Bottoms)

Jamie Lee Curtis - (Haunted Mansion)

Jonah Hauer-King - (The Little Mermaid)

Jasmin Savoy Brown - (Yellowjackets)

Kaia Gerber - (Bottoms)

Katie Maloney - (Vanderpump Rules)

Lala Kent - (Vanderpump Rules)

Liv Hewson - (Yellowjackets)

Lola Tung - (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

Nick Viall - (Host, The Viall Files Podcast)

Rachel Sennott - (Bottoms)

Riley Keough - (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Sabrina Wu - (Joy Ride)

Sam Claflin - (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Samantha Hanratty - (Yellowjackets)

Sarah Michelle Gellar - (Wolf Pack)

Scheana Shay - (Vanderpump Rules)

Sherry Cola - (Joy Ride)

Sophie Nélisse - (Yellowjackets)

Sophie Thatcher - (Yellowjackets)

Stephanie Hsu - (Joy Ride)

Suki Waterhouse - (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Tiffany Haddish - (Haunted Mansion)

