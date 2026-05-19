How large trees are reshaping backyard design trends

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Incorporating large trees in your backyard landscaping ideas can provide natural cooling, shade for garden cultivation, and a natural border around the property. The sustainability factor is endless, from oxygen production to housing pollinators to help manage erosion. With modern garden trends, you can reshape your backyard design and create a functional oasis you may never want to leave.

The National Park Service states that the General Sherman Tree is the largest tree in the world, as it measures 52,508 cubic feet (1,487 cubic meters). You don't need a tree this big to enjoy the numerous benefits of these majestic natural structures.

How Can I Use Large Trees for Outdoor Space Transformation?

Landscape with larger trees as the background to mid-size shrubs, followed by low ground cover to add depth and texture throughout your yard.

Have fun with lights by placing a few spotlights within the canopy to create a dramatic nighttime aura. You can also wrap string lights around the trunk or hang them from branches for constant night illumination.

Don't forget that strategically placed trees provide natural privacy if you want to avoid building too many fences. You can create a "quad" like layout by planting four trees in a grid to create a structured courtyard effect.

Why Do Some Modern Garden Trends Use Trees?

While the sun is vital to plant life, several varieties also need proper shade. From ferns to Japanese forest grass, you can successfully start garden design with trees by planting several varieties under their natural shade.

Large trees can be the centerpiece for a garden seating due to the shade above and the foundation of the trunk.

You can install:

Hammocks

Swings

Hanging chairs

It's a perfect area to have a quiet meditative escape.

Opting to replace traditional turf with a few large trees means you're supplying homes for some of nature's most vital pollinators, from local birds to butterflies. Those cute squirrels that scurry around looking for nuts also live in trees.

This addition can add to a thriving ecosystem that keeps the world's food chain going.

What better way to prevent or reduce erosion and help manage stormwater runoff? Your trees add to the regenerative landscaping that provides functional aesthetics with pleasing borders that protect the land.

How Do I Start Tree Landscaping?

Check out the US Plant Hardiness Zone to find out what trees are native to your area. Consider sunlight and your underground utilities before planting a tree that may grow several feet tall and wide.

Avoid planting them too close to your home foundation, as there is the risk of roots busting into your pipeline underground or eventually lifting the foundation up. Call on the tree care experts in Atlanta, GA, for ongoing tree maintenance from pruning to emergency storm removal.

Create a Backyard Oasis with Large Trees

A homeowner should invest in at least a few large trees on the property to provide cooling shade, a foundation for garden seating, and a home for some of nature's friendliest creatures. You may plant a tree that outlasts your lifetime as your grandkids play around it.

Dig into other articles on our website to find out more about nature and home improvement.

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