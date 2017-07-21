Now Playing
Posted: July 21, 2017

Win a Trip to Vegas!

We’re sending you to see Imagine Dragons in their hometown…Las Vegas!

Qualify weekdays between 8 and 5 for the sound of Thunder! No, not their song, “Thunder”. When you hear the sound of thunder on 97X Caller 13 will score tickets to see Imagine Dragons in Orlando on November 10th, a download of their new album Evolve, and qualify for a trip to Las Vegas to see them in their hometown!


from 1-800-411-pain and Your New Alternative, 97X.

