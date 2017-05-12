Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative

Posted: May 12, 2017

Win tix, M&G, pre-show party & more!

Comments

By Mackinnon Buck

Machete

97X Presents Muse with special Guest Thirty Seconds to Mars Sunday, 5/21 at Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre!

Listen weekdays at noon and 4:30 to win!

You’ll score tickets, plus qualify for the grand prize… a Meet & Greet, pp close seats and you’ll get into an exclusive pre-show party and into the private MUSE-eum backstage!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

Instagram

 

TWITTER
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation