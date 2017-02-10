Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 10, 2017
Win a 4-pack of tix!
Join the 97X Nation for your chance to score a 4-pack of tickets to Gasparilla Music Festival to see Cage the Elephant and more!
Text IAM97X to 70123 to join the 97X Nation before Friday 2/17!
Standard data rates apply.
The 2016 festival took place in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Kiley Gardens Park, and MacDill Park on
March 12th & 13th and featured musical acts from a wide variety of genres on several stages and cuisine from the region’s top restaurants. As part of its mission to support and promote music and education, the organization is involved throughout the year in several initiatives including providing scholarships and instruments to music students. 6th Annual Gasparilla Music Festival returns to downtown Tampa March 11-12, 2017!
https://gasparillamusic.com/
