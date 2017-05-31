Now Playing
Posted: May 31, 2017

Win a $2,500 Camping Package!

This Summer 97X and Blue Moon are teaming up to party under the moon and give you the chance to win a $2,500 Blue Moon camping package!

Join Cory and 97X at the events listed below for your chance to TOAST THE MOON and take away limited edition glassware, plus enter to win the $2,500 Blue Moon Camping package grand prize! 

Friday-June 9

9p-11p

 The Bistro 60

9331 E Adamo Dr

Tampa, FL33619

Saturday-July 8

9p-11p

 Kelly Days Firehouse Tavern

1708 E 7th Ave

Tampa, FL 33605

Wednesday-Sept 6

9p-11p

 MacDinton’s St Pete

242 1st Ave N

Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

 

   

