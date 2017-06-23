Now Playing
Posted: June 23, 2017

Trampoline Dodgeball w/Judah & The Lion!

97X and Sky Zone Trampoline park are putting on the biggest sporting event of the year…You vs. Judah & The Lion!

 

Tune-in at Noon & 4:30p all week long for your shot to score tickets to see Judah & The Lion with Incubus and Jimmy Eat World July 7th! We’re sending each winner to Sky Zone Trampoline Park to challenge Judah & The Lion in Trampoline Dodgeball!

 

Be caller 13 at 877 327 9797 when you hear the cue at Noon & 4:30p and you’re in!

