Shaky Knees Line Up Revealed!

Posted: January 10, 2017

Shaky Knees Music Festival Line Up Revealed!

The XX, Phoenix, Cage The Elephant, X Ambassadors, Third Eye Blind, Bishop Briggs, and more!
Tickets available at www.shakykneesfestival.com


Dates: Friday May 12 thru Sunday May 14, 2017
Location: Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta, GA
Tickets: Advanced General Admission 3-Day tickets $185, Advanced VIP 3-Day tickets $525, Single Day General Admission and VIP Tickets will be available soon

