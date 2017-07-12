Muse a Red Rocks Flyaway!

Join 97X and Coors Light all summer for your chance to score a flyaway trip to see Muse September 18th at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Colorado!

Get entered to win the grand prize, plus Coors light & 97X summer essentials and ticket giveaways! Stop by any of the events listed below for your chance to enter.

1 Grand prize winner will be selected from all summer events entries on August 28th. Must be 21+ to participate

15-Jul 5-7pm Skinny's Bar & Grill 13228 US Highway 19 Hudson, FL 34667 16-Jul 1-3pm Whiskey Joe's 7720 W. Courtney Campbell Cosway Tampa, FL 33607 12-Aug 1-3pm Prime Bar 2001 Piaza Ave Westley Chape, FL 33543 20-Aug 1-3pm Toasted Monkey 6100 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

