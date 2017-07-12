Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative

Posted: July 12, 2017

Muse a Red Rocks Flyaway!

Comments

 

Join 97X and Coors Light all summer for your chance to score a flyaway trip to see Muse September 18th at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Colorado!

Get entered to win the grand prize, plus Coors light & 97X summer essentials and ticket giveaways! Stop by any of the events listed below for your chance to enter.

1 Grand prize winner will be selected from all summer events entries on August 28th. Must be 21+ to participate

 

15-Jul

5-7pm

Skinny's Bar & Grill

13228 US Highway 19 Hudson, FL 34667

16-Jul

1-3pm

Whiskey Joe's

7720 W. Courtney Campbell Cosway Tampa, FL 33607

12-Aug

1-3pm

Prime Bar

2001 Piaza Ave Westley Chape, FL 33543

20-Aug

1-3pm

Toasted Monkey

6100 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

 

Official Rules

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

Instagram

 

TWITTER
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation