Muse a Red Rocks Flyaway!
Join 97X and Coors Light all summer for your chance to score a flyaway trip to see Muse September 18th at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Colorado!
Get entered to win the grand prize, plus Coors light & 97X summer essentials and ticket giveaways! Stop by any of the events listed below for your chance to enter.
1 Grand prize winner will be selected from all summer events entries on August 28th. Must be 21+ to participate
|
15-Jul
|
5-7pm
|
Skinny's Bar & Grill
|
13228 US Highway 19 Hudson, FL 34667
|
16-Jul
|
1-3pm
|
Whiskey Joe's
|
7720 W. Courtney Campbell Cosway Tampa, FL 33607
|
12-Aug
|
1-3pm
|
Prime Bar
|
2001 Piaza Ave Westley Chape, FL 33543
|
20-Aug
|
1-3pm
|
Toasted Monkey
|
6100 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Official Rules
