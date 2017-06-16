Now Playing
Posted: June 16, 2017

Listen all weekend & Meet Lorde!

97X welcome's the Queen of the weekend, Lorde to Amalie Arena 4/11/18! It's a double X weekend all weekend long with back to back 97X artists! When you hear Lorde twice...caller13 is going to the show! Plus, you’ll be qualified to scpre the grand prize! One grand prize winner will get a seat upgrade, the chance to raid the merch stand, and MEET LORDE!

Tune-in all weekend long! 877 327 9797

