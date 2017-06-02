By Young Rusch

Rusch J. Young

St. Pete Pride Weekend 2017

Join 97X all weekend long as we celebrate Florida’s largest LGBT Pride!

Wednesday, June 21, 2017: St Pete Pride Reception

• Time: 7:00pm-9:00pm

• Address: Museum of Fine Arts – 255 Beach Dr NE., St. Pete

• Price: $30.90

What started out as an event for friends who enjoy the arts has turned into the must attend reception during the week of Pride. This year, a cozy group of friends will gather at the Museum of Fine Arts in St Petersburg to launch Pride Weekend.

The event, hosted and sponsored by the Museum of Fine Arts, will feature an open full bar and light hors d’voeuvres.

Purchase tickets here!

Thursday, June 22, 2017: Rooftop Kick-Off Party

• Time: 7:00pm-9:00pm

• Address: Kimpton Hotel Zamora - 3701 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach

• Price: FREE

The Thursday before the weekend we kick off St Pete Pride at the Kimpton Hotel Zamora's Castile Rooftop Bar located in beautiful St Pete Beach. You will bask in panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Intercoastal Waterway while enjoying live entertainment, Cabana Boy Cocktails and Spanish-influenced Topaz. The Hotel Zamora’s unique Castile Rooftop Bar offers the perfect combination of sweeping views of nature while maintaining an urban vibe, making this Pride Party an event like no other during the weekend.

Friday, June 23, 2017: SP2 Concert

• Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm

• Address: North Straub Park – 400 Bayshore Dr NE., St. Pete

• Price: FREE

SP2 Concert is a fundraising event to assist in funding various Tampa Bay community organizations. A mix of various bands and local singers will warm up the crowd as attendees cool down with their choice of Bud Lite and Absolut Vodka beverages. Beverage sales benefit the St Pete Pride Community Grants Program. The concert is being presented by St Pete Pride, and the proceeds will go to Project No Labels - the 2017 Grand Marshal Organization.

Lineup:

Melissa Crispo

Geri X

Be Courteous

No outside beverages or alcohol may be brought to the event. Water and other beverages will be sold throughout the area. In the interest of general safety, please refrain from bringing in the following to the concert:

• Alcohol (open container laws and city ordinances still apply)

• Inline Skates

• Laser pointers

• Radios

• Skateboards/Scooters

• Fireworks

• Weapons/Firearms

• Pets or animals (we love animals, but for their safety, leave them at home)

Getting There

There are several options when coming to St Pete Pride. And as with any large event, parking can always be a challenge. If you plan on driving, we recommend you carpool. St Pete Pride recommends parking in one of the several parking garages in the downtown area.

An extensive transportation map will be provided prior to the event. Check back for updates.

This event was designed to provide equal opportunity for enjoyment by all participants. If you would like to request any particular aids or services pursuant to disability laws, please contact the event planner at (727-342-0084) or City of St Petersburg Community Affairs Division at (727) 893-7345 or (727) 892-5259 TDD/TTY

Saturday, June 24, 2017: Pride Parade

• Time: 2:00pm-10:00pm

• Address: Downtown Waterfront Area

• Price: FREE

What you need to know

The LGBT Pride Parade will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 in St Pete. The Saturday Party begins at 2pm, with the Parade kicking off at 6:30pm.

About the LGBT Pride Parade

Imagine 5,000 people swishing and sauntering along Downtown St Pete's Bayshore Dr in a dazzling array of sequins, beads, leathers and feathers to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity, with more than 200,000 people cheering them on.

The 15th St Pete Pride Parade promises to continue to show the the state all the beautiful colors of our diverse community, and be a fabulous opportunity for unbridled self-expression and love.

View a list of Featured Parade Participants.

Be Courteous

No outside beverages or alcohol may be brought to the Parade. Water and other beverages will be sold throughout the parade route viewing area. In the interest of general safety, please refrain from bringing in the following to the Parade:

• Alcohol (open container laws and city ordinances still apply)

• Inline Skates

• Laser pointers

• Radios

• Skateboards/Scooters

• Fireworks

• Weapons/Firearms

• Pets or animals (we love animals, but for their safety, leave them at home)

Getting There

There are several options when coming to St Pete Pride. And as with any large event, parking can always be a challenge. If you plan on driving, we recommend you carpool. St Pete Pride recommends parking in one of the several parking garages in the downtown area.

An extensive transportation map will be provided prior to the event. Check back for updates.

This event was designed to provide equal opportunity for enjoyment by all participants. If you would like to request any particular aids or services pursuant to disability laws, please contact the event planner at (727-342-0084) or City of St Petersburg Community Affairs Division at (727) 893-7345 or (727) 892-5259 TDD/TTY

Saturday, June 24, 2017: The Glamstands

• Time: 5:30pm-11:00pm

• Address: North Straub Park – 400 Bay Shore Dr NE., St Pete

• Price: $50-$600

We’re very proud to bring back to St Pete Pride Weekend – The Glamstands. Located right on the Parade route in North Straub Park, you’ll have premium viewing with easy access to private bars and bathrooms.

Immerse yourself in the St Pete Pride Parade experience. North Straub Park is where the magic happens. Enjoy spectacular views of the parade and front row viewing of the post-parade fireworks, plus access to a private bar, gourmet food, private toilets and party-starting DJs.

No bustling crowds, no queues, no stress… the Glamstands at the St Pete Pride Parade make for the perfect night out.

There are bleacher seating available, and seating is on a first come, first serve basis. But don't worry, if you can't catch a seat, we'll still make your viewing experience top-notch!

Purchase tickets here!

Saturday, June 24, 2017: Bleachers at Straub

• Time: 5:30pm-11:00pm

• Address: North Straub Park – 400 Bay Shore Dr NE., St Pete

• Price: $25

A classy diva like you doesn’t do crowds… just rock up with your tickets to the Bleachers at Straub and you’ll get exclusive cash bars, quick access to food, private bathrooms and viewing area so you won’t miss a moment of the action. It’s totally you!

Seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

Proudly presented by Tech Data

Purchase tickets here!

Sunday, June 25, 2017: St Pete Pride Festival

• Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

• Address: Grand Central District - 2800-2200 Central Ave, St. Pete

• Price: FREE

What you need to know

The St Pete Pride Festival will be held Sunday, June 25,2017 in St Pete beginning at 9am and ending at 4pm.

About the St Pete Pride Festival

Expected to draw more than 50,000. The St Pete Pride Street Festival will again be the largest community event of the season as festival goers come together to make history while enjoying a day of live performances and entertainment, community booths, art and fantastic food in paradise. We ensure that there's something for everyone, including you.

View a list of Featured Festival Participants.

Be Courteous

No outside beverages or alcohol may be brought to the Parade. Water and other beverages will be sold throughout the festival. In the interest of general safety, please refrain from bringing in the following to the Parade:

• Alcohol (open container laws and city ordinances still apply)

• Inline Skates

• Laser pointers

• Radios

• Skateboards/Scooters

• Fireworks

• Weapons/Firearms

• Pets or animals (we love animals, but for their safety, leave them at home)