Sweetwater Brewing Company Presents the 97X Gobble Wobble!

Join Sam from 97X for the ultimate day before Thanksgiving party on Clearwater Beach, 11/22!

Dress like a turkey and gobble wobble through Clearwater beach from 8pm-Midnight as we raffle prizes like Foo Fighters, Lorde, and Weezer tickets at each stop along the way!

Don’t know what to wear? Let us help you: http://amzn.to/2hvzhep

Make it to the very end and you’ll have your chance to win $1,000!

Start from the beginning and collect Gobble Wobble Raffle Card. Follow 97X along the crawl to get the password from each bar and fill it out on your card. Drop your filled out Gobble Wobble Card in the Grand prize raffle at the final location to enter into the 1,000 drawing!

Baithouse – 8-8:45pm Surfside taphouse – 8:45-9:30pm Jamminz – 9:30-10:15PM Extreme pizza – 10:15-11pm Silverking Taphouse – 11-Midnight

21+ only. Rain or Shine. Drinking 100% optional.