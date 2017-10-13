97X and Sweetwater are celebrating halfway to 4/20 with a bar crawl in downtown St. Pete this Friday, October 20th! Kicking off at central cigars at 8pm, and if you make it to the end, the chance to win one thousand dollars in cash could be yours!

Everyone that join the crawl will get a lanyard that we will punch holes in at each location. If you make it to the end with all your punches you’ll be able to enter to win $1,000!

Here’s where you can find us along the way:

8p-8:45p – Central Cigars - 273 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

8:45p-9:30p – Central Ave Oyster Bar - 249 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

9:30p-10:15p – 5 bucks - 247 Central Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

10:15-11p – del Mar - 243 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

11p-Midnight - Caddy’s on Central - 217 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701