By Kyle T- Street Team

Marian Hill’s “Down” has been rapidly climbing the charts and garnering mainstream airplay, largely attributable to it’s inclusion in Apple’s Airpods commercial. The commercial debuted during this year’s NFL playoffs, and has continued to air during numerous primetime TV spots. The exposure has resulted in the song’s current sitting among the top 3 most downloaded songs on iTunes. Excitingly, this roundabout exposure is not a unique phenomena in the music industry. Most recently Empire of the Sun found a resurgence thanks to their nearly decade old song “Walking on a Dream” finding its way onto a Honda commercial.

So, who is Marian Hill?

A songwriting duo with elctro pop influences from Philadelphia, Marian Hill is comprised of Jeremy Lloyd and Samantha Gongol. They first met in high school and then went on to Yale University and New York University, respectively. Obviously after staying close, they regrouped and released their debut EP Play in 2013. They would make their major network debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015 before releasing their debut full length album, “Act One”, which dropped in 2016. “Down” is one of the singles from that album. With relative anonymity up to this point of their careers, there isn’t much information out there about the duo, but expect a big year from them following the success of “Down”. I’m excited to get to know them more myself!

Watch Marian Hill’s buzzworthy performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.