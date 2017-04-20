Sign in with your existing account
WATCH: Gorillaz Hold First Animated Live Interview
By
Sam
97x Blog
Ahead of the release of their next album Humanz on April 29th, Gorillaz have also released an app called The Lenz. The app basically allows users to see the world through the eyes of Gorillaz. You can point it at any magenta surface and your taken into a virtual portal to discover hidden Gorillaz content! TRIIPPPYYY.
In order to discuss details on the album and introduce the app, 2d and Murdoc Niccals sat down for their first ever LIVE interview and it’s freakin’ brilliant!
