Posted: December 23, 2016

Twenty One Pilots Release MUTEMATH Sessions

By Kyle T- Street Team

Earlier this week Twenty One Pilots released alternate versions of some of their hit songs, featuring their friends and fellow Emotional Roadshow tour compadres, MUTEMATH. The five songs included on the EP (TOPxMM) are “heavydirtysoul”, “Heathens”, “Ride”, “Tear In My Heart”, and “Ride”, and are included on a live video performance that can be downloaded for free. Be sure to stick around for the entire video in order to catch the Josh Dun/ Darren King drum battle.

Watch the video below, and be sure not to miss Twenty One Pilot’s return to Tampa, this February at the Amalie Arena.

