Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative

Posted: January 27, 2017

The internet is photoshopping guns for thumbs and it’s hilarious

Comments

Related

View Larger
The internet is photoshopping guns for thumbs and it’s hilarious
View Larger
The internet is photoshopping guns for thumbs and it’s hilarious
View Larger
The internet is photoshopping guns for thumbs and it’s hilarious
View Larger
The internet is photoshopping guns for thumbs and it’s hilarious
View Larger
The internet is photoshopping guns for thumbs and it’s hilarious
View Larger
The internet is photoshopping guns for thumbs and it’s hilarious
View Larger
The internet is photoshopping guns for thumbs and it’s hilarious
View Larger
The internet is photoshopping guns for thumbs and it’s hilarious

By Evander - Marketing & Promotions Manager

The internet strikes again.
A blog out of the UK is removing guns from famous movie snapshots, leaving the actors simply wielding a pair of cocked thumbs, and it’s incredible.

1.  Pulp Fiction

Vincent and Jules look slightly less intimidating and more like a response to a sarcastic comment 

2. Star Wars
*When someone says they don’t like star wars*☝

The trend bares a strikingly similar feel to that of the guitarists holding slugs trend that died out (rightfully so)

3. Scarface


Nothing screams “Turn me into a meme” more than Tony Montana giving you the 2-thumb-scour.

4. Die Hard

5. Rambo

Check out more of the photos here.

What will the internet think of next? 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

INSTAGRAM

 

TWITTER
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation