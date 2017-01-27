The internet is photoshopping guns for thumbs and it’s hilarious

By Evander - Marketing & Promotions Manager

The internet strikes again.

A blog out of the UK is removing guns from famous movie snapshots, leaving the actors simply wielding a pair of cocked thumbs, and it’s incredible.

1. Pulp Fiction

Vincent and Jules look slightly less intimidating and more like a response to a sarcastic comment

2. Star Wars

*When someone says they don’t like star wars*☝

The trend bares a strikingly similar feel to that of the guitarists holding slugs trend that died out (rightfully so)

3. Scarface



Nothing screams “Turn me into a meme” more than Tony Montana giving you the 2-thumb-scour.

4. Die Hard

5. Rambo

Check out more of the photos here.

What will the internet think of next?