Paramore Drops Single ‘Hard Times’, Announce New Album

BEST WED-NES-DAY EVERRR! New music from Paramore and details on their upcoming album!

Paramore dropped ‘Hard Times’ today, the first single from the album ‘After Laughter’ which will be out May 12th. This will be the fifth album for the band but the first since the return of original member drummer Zac Farro. The video for the song was also release today and the 80’s throwback MTV vibes are giving me ALL THE FEELS!!

Full track list for ‘After Laughter’:

“Hard Times”

“Rose-Colored Boy”

“Told You So”

“Forgiveness”

“Fake Happy”

“26”

“Pool”

“Grudges”

“Caught in the Middle”

“Idle Worship”

“No Friend”

“Tell Me How”

Credit: billboard.com