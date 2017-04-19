Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative

97X BBQ Info!

97X BBQ!

Posted: April 19, 2017

Paramore Drops Single ‘Hard Times’, Announce New Album

Comments

Related

View Larger
Paramore Drops Single ‘Hard Times’, Announce New Album

By Sam

97x Blog

BEST WED-NES-DAY EVERRR! New music from Paramore and details on their upcoming album!

Paramore dropped ‘Hard Times’ today, the first single from the album ‘After Laughter’ which will be out May 12th. This will be the fifth album for the band but the first since the return of original member drummer Zac Farro. The video for the song was also release today and the 80’s throwback MTV vibes are giving me ALL THE FEELS!!

 

Full track list for ‘After Laughter’:

“Hard Times”

“Rose-Colored Boy”

“Told You So”

“Forgiveness”

“Fake Happy”

“26”

“Pool”

“Grudges”

“Caught in the Middle”

“Idle Worship”

“No Friend”

“Tell Me How”

Credit: billboard.com

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

Instagram

 

TWITTER
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation