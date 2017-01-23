By Kyle T- Street Team

Brandon Urie of Panic! At the Disco performed perhaps the most elegant version of “Death of a Bachelor” to date alongside The Roots on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last week. The song can be found on Panic! At the Disco’s fifth studio album, Death of a Bachelor, which is nominated for Best Rock Album at this year’s Grammys. Tapping into the jazz influenced constructs of the song, the rendition sounded like a fusion between Frank Sinatra and Maroon 5.

If Jimmy Fallon has his way, Panic! will win their first Grammy this year, introducing the group as the band that’s “nominated (and should win) for a GRAMMY for Best Rock Album for Death of a Bachelor”.

This is the band’s second Grammy nod, previously receiving one in the category of Best Box Set/ Special Limited Edition for their debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out. Since its release, founding members Ryan Ross, Jon Walker, and Spencer Smith have departed, leaving Brandon Urie as the sole official member.

Watch the performance here:

Panic! will be embarking on an extensive Spring tour and will be visiting Orlando’s Amway Center April 14th, alongside Misterwives and Saint Motel. If you can’t catch them there, then check out the rest of their tour dates here:

Death Of A Bachelor Tour Dates:

2/24 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

2/25 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

2/26 – Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena

2/28 – Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

3/2 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden

3/4 – Worcester, MA DCU Center

3/7 – Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

3/8 – Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University

3/10 – Auburn Hills, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

3/11 – Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

3/12 – St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

3/14 – Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

3/15 – Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

3/17 – Denver, CO Pepsi Center

3/18 – Orem, UT UCCU Center

3/19 – Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

3/21 – Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

3/22 – Portland, OR Moda Center*

3/24 – Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center*

3/25 – Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

3/26 – San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

3/28 – Inglewood, CA The Forum

3/29 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

3/31 – Allen, TX Allen Event Center

4/1 – Houston, TX Toyota Center

4/2 – Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

4/4 – Tulsa, OK BOK Center

4/5 – Saint Louis, MO Scottrade Center

4/7 – Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena

4/8 – Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

4/9 – Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

4/11 – Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

4/12 – Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

4/14 – Orlando, FL Amway Center

4/15 – Sunrise, FL BB&T Center