Two of our favs are WORKING TOGETHER???

Josh Dun and Hayley Williams DEFINITELY run the hair dye game and now it’s official! Josh will become an ambassador to Hayley’s brand of hair dye ‘goodDYEyoung’!

As the website says it’s ‘a voice for anyone whose rebel spirit stands out, but might not always fit in. goodDYEyoung represents a youthful community bonded by self-expression, limitless inspiration and a flair for bold colors.” So you could probably see why Josh the decision ‘just made sense’.

Wanna check it out? » gooddyeyoung.com