97X BBQ Info!

97X BBQ!

Posted: April 17, 2017

Hear Lorde Debut New Music At Coachella

Hear Lorde Debut New Music At Coachella

By Sam

97x Blog

Lorde used her headlining set at Coachella last night to debut some new music AND WE’RE SO FREAKING EXCITED ABOUT IT. ‘I told you this was Melodrama’ and ‘Homemade Dynamite’ were both in the set while another song ‘ Sober’ was performed at a small club show Friday.

Her next album ‘Melodrama’ will drop this summer and it sounds like it’s gonna be AWESOME. Last night before performing ‘Homemade Dynamite’, she asked the crowd to give the song it’s “biggest f***ing birthday of all time.” Check it out!

 

We’ve got tons more pics from Coachella here if you feel like daydreamin’ a little on a Monday.

