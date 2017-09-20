Hang with us starting @ 3pm!

Hang with us Saturday September 30th starting at 3pm for The Tailgate Taste Fest at Curtis Hixon Park starting at 3pm.

Admission is Free and there is a wide range of tastiest tailgate food for purchase

VIP wristbands for sale on site – enjoy food from 16 restaurants

Plus there will be live music throughout the event from four local bands! Plus there will be two large LED screens showing the day’s best college football games

Those that wear their favorite college team gear to the event can visit the Tampa Bay Sports Commission’s tent and receive a free gift (while supplies last)

And there will be a 16-team corn hole tournament, run by Tampa Bay Club Sport, where anyone can walk up and register starting at 3:00pm. The tournament will begin at 4:00pm and the winner will receive a prize pack, courtesy of Sprouts Farmer’s Market!

