97X Favorites Highlight Grammy Nominations

By Kyle T- Street Team

Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco, Cage The Elephant, The 1975, Blink 182, and Weezer, or in other words, some of our listeners’ favorite artists, have been nominated for Grammys in 2017. To the surprise of many, Twenty One Pilots grabbed a half dozen or so, most notably Record of the Year (“Stressed Out”), Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance (“Stressed Out”, and Best Rock Performance (“Heathens”). Panic! At The Disco is up for one of the biggest awards of the night with a nod in the Best Rock Album category for Death of a Bachelor. They will also face off with The 1975, who squeezed out a nomination in the category for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package. The 1975 could very well walk home with this award because, well…. have you seen that box set? As for Cage The Elephant, Weezer, and Blink 182, long time 97X favorites and alt rock staples, they will also meet up in the category of Best Rock Album.

It’s slightly odd that none of these 97X “alt rock” bands were nominated for the category of Best Alternative Album, but at the end of the day, a Grammy is a Grammy. It’s awesome to see bands, such as Twenty One Pilots, grow from shows like the BBQ or Next Big Thing to the Grammy stage.

Click HERE for a full list of nominations.